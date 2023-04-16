Srinagar, Apr 16: The University of Kashmir said on Sunday that it completely dissociates itself from allegations levelled by some students regarding alleged paper leak of Kashmiri subject in the National Eligibility Test (NET).

A KU spokesperson said in a statement that the NET is conducted by the

National Testing Agency, and not the University of Kashmir, and hence all the examination-related domains including confidential setting of question papers, conduct of examination and evaluation etc. fall solely within the jurisdiction of the conducting authority.

The University strongly condemns that its name is being dragged into the alleged paper leak claim when the University, as an institution, is not even remotely connected with the process.

“We inform one and all to refrain from trying to harm the reputation of the University with baseless claims and allegations. The University reserves the right to take appropriate legal recourse in such situations since it concerns the institution’s reputation and prestige,” the spokesperson said.