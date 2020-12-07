Panic on Srinagar outskirts after ‘suspicious’ car ignores armed forces’ signal; reports of militant movement in area

We had inputs about militant movement in area, Vehicle was directed to stop, but it gained speed, a civilian sustained minor injury while running for cover: SP West (Srinagar)

Srinagar: Panic gripped Narbal area of Srinagar outskirts after a suspicious Maruti car ignored security forces’ signal to stop which led to the little chaos in the area causing a minor injury to a civilian, police said on Monday.

Talking to reporters at the site of incident, SP West (Srinagar) Shahzad Salahi said that police had inputs about the movement of militants in the area. “A suspicious Maruti car was directed to stop at Narbal, but it ignored our signal and gained speed.

Photo: KM/Umar Ganie

There was a little chaos at a stop. A civilian, who selling corn at the spot, sustained injuries on his face while running for cover,” he said.

Photo: KM/Umar Ganie

He said that Maruti vehicle managed to flee from the spot. “The area has been cordoned off and searches launched,” the police officer said. (KNO)