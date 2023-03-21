SRINAGAR: Panic gripped people after a strong earthquake jolted Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening.

.Reports said the earthquake measuring 6.6 on Richter Scale was felt in different countries including Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China, Afghanistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

People came out of their houses and started praying as tremors shook the houses.

The scene brought back the memories of the October 2005 quake when thousands of people died and tens of thousands of houses and other structures were damaged in the border areas of Uri and Tangdhar.

Later, on October 27, 2015, a powerful earthquake measuring 7.5 on the Richter scale wreaked havoc leaving two elderly women dead. Two army men suffered serious injuries when their bunker wall collapsed in the quake.