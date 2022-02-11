Jammu, Feb 11: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today reviewed the Covid-19 situation in J&K UT during a meeting with Covid Task Force and DCs, SPs of all 20 districts.

The Lt Governor observed that the pandemic situation has improved and authorities can gradually move ahead for reopening of schools and holding offline classes while ensuring complete adherence to SoPs.

The Lt Governor issued directions to the district administrations to ensure enabling environment for schools for reopening, cleaning & sanitation, transportation, flexible & staggered timings for students with the help of school education authorities.

There will be flexibility in attendance and consent of parents/guardians will be obtained, as per the guidelines issued by the Centre. Students willing to study from home with the consent of parents will be allowed to do so, the Lt Governor said.

On the issue of vaccination for 15-18 years age group and distribution of Sehat Golden Cards, the Lt Governor passed directions to the District officers to speed up the efforts.

Earlier, Vivek Bhardwaj, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department gave a detailed briefing on the analysis of Covid-19 situation, active positive cases, testing, contact tracing and vaccination of 15-18 years age group, CAB enforcements, and percentage achieved in weekly and overall BIS Registrations’ progress under AB PM-JAY & AB PM-JAY SEHAT.

He informed that there has been significant growth in vaccination for 15-18 years age group.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lt Governor; Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Dilbag Singh, DGP; Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department; Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor; Sh. Ranjan Prakash Thakur, Principal Secretary to Government, Industries & Commerce Department; Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu; Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Dr Raghav Langer, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir; Deputy Commissioners and SSPs, attended the meetings, in person and through virtual mode.