Panchayats activated

Covid has wreaked havoc across J&K. For over a month now, thousands are getting infected while dozens fall victim to the deadly virus every 24 hours. Be it healthcare or administration, all are fighting the pandemic together. While the frontline health-workers serve in hospitals, officials on the ground are setting up infrastructure, providing information, and helping patients. Several districts are running 24-hour COVID-19 War Rooms and the administration seems to be on its toes to tackle the emergency situation. Panchayats too are gearing up for the fight against the deadly virus. Recently, Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha said that each Panchayat in the Union Territory will have a 5-bedded Covid care centre. The Lt Governor has urged the elected PRI representatives, teachers, ASHAs, Anganwadi, ANM workers and voluntary organizations to play an active role in effective implementation of Covid preventive measures in rural areas. In view of the spread of Coronavirus in rural areas of Jammu & Kashmir, the administration has initiated the setting up of 5-bedded Covid Centre including one Oxygen-supported bed in every panchayat to provide immediate medical attention to the people. The LG urged all the DDC & BDC Chairpersons, members, Sarpanchs and Panchs, to extend their support and participation in the establishment and operation of the grass-root level Covid Care facilities in Panchayats, besides spreading awareness among the rural communities. The LG said that the challenge of this global pandemic can be tackled through the active participation of all elected Panchayat representatives, Teachers, ASHAs, Anganwadi, ANM workers, Village Health Committees and Voluntary Organizations working in the rural areas. The Covid Care Centres, he said, shall be equipped with requisite healthcare facilities, with each Centre having One Oxygen-Supported bed for immediate patient care, along with linkages with PHCs & CHCs, besides availability of medicines and regular doctor’s consultation. Telemedicine facilities have also been made operational for the people. Along with the creation of basic minimum infrastructure to provide isolation facilities at Panchayat level, the government is also ramping up the pace of Covid testing and vaccination in rural areas. The LG said that the situation is improving gradually. The government is intensifying the vaccination drive across the UT. With 63% of the total targeted population vaccinated till date, J&K is ahead of many States/UTs of the country and is among one of the best performing regions in terms of vaccination. Testing and vaccination is the mantra to fight Covid-19 pandemic. As for the Covid positive patients or those who have developed similar symptoms, they need not panic. They must contact the Community Health workers and doctors immediately.