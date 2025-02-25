Srinagar, Feb 24: Much-anticipated panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir are likely to be held in April-May after a gap of seven years.

The State Election Commission (SEC) of the Union Territory has taken a crucial step forward by initiating the procurement of essential election materials, signaling that preparations are in full swing.

The final electoral rolls for these elections were published on January 20, paving the way for the next stages of the election process.

Reports said that the SEC is seeking to procure nearly 40,000 voting compartments and 64 other essential items required for conducting the elections.

A senior official from the SEC, on the condition of anonymity, stated, “We are working diligently to ensure a smooth electoral process. The procurement of election material is a significant milestone, and we are on track to complete it within the stipulated time frame.”

The contract for finalizing the procurement process has a deadline of March 11, and the materials are expected to be supplied within a month. This ensures that the administrative machinery is well-equipped before the elections take place.

Jammu and Kashmir has a total of 38,800 polling stations, with 18,700 located in the Jammu division and 20,100 in the Kashmir division. Political parties and local representatives have welcomed the move, emphasizing the importance of grassroots democracy in the region.

National Conference leaders remarked, “Panchayat elections are crucial for strengthening democracy at the grassroots. We hope that the administration ensures a free and fair electoral process.” Meanwhile, BJP’s J&K unit welcomed the decision, with a spokesperson stating, “The panchayat elections will empower people at the village level and foster development in rural areas.”

The previous panchayat elections in J&K were held in 2018, months before the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. With this year’s elections on the horizon, political analysts view them as a significant step in consolidating democratic institutions in the Union Territory.

While security arrangements are yet to be officially announced, officials indicate that an elaborate security plan will be put in place, given the sensitivity of the region.

As Jammu and Kashmir braces for this important electoral exercise, all eyes will be on the SEC and the government’s ability to conduct the elections efficiently, ensuring participation from all corners of the Union Territory.