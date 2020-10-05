Pampore attack: Two CRPF men succumb, 3 others injured

Srinagar: Two CRPF men were killed and three others injured after militants attacked a joint forces’ party at Kandzal area of Pampore in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said Monday.

An official said that five CRPF men sustained injuries in the militant attack, who were shifted to hospital for treatment.

CRPF spokesman for operations (Kashmir) Junaid Khan said that among the injured two CPRF personnel succumbed.

Soon after the attack, officials said that traffic was been halted in the area and a massive search operation has been launched by the army’s 50 RR and joints teams of police and army to nab the attackers (KNO)