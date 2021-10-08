Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Fashion
Pakistan’s Pawri girl is ruling internet again… this time by her singing

Source: Instagram @dananeerr

She is back with a bang. After winning the internet Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ Pakistani content creator Dananeer Mobeen has taken social media by storm with her singing.

Sharing an acapella version of a song from a 2017 Pakistani film, Pawri girl as she is known, sung  `Khoya jo tu ’ sending social media into a spin. 

 

The song is from a Pakistani hit movie `Punjab Nahi Jaungi’ starring Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, and Urwa Hocane

 “Khoya jo tu, houga maera kya?” she wrote quoting the lyrics of the song while tagging singer-composer Shiraz Uppal.

The song notched 104 839 likes and 1206 comments in the initial few hours on Instagram

Many followers have requested Mobeen to share more singing videos. Some were so enamored by her voice that they suggested `Pawri girl’ to take it as a full-time career.


