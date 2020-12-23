Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir to play for Pune Devils

Pune Devils are all set to make their debut in the fourth edition of the only ICC-sanctioned T10 cricket tournament in the world, ‘Abu Dhabi T10 ’, which is going to start from January 28 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Owned by Alpha Sports, Pune Devils have appointed South African veteran Jonty Rhodes as their head coach and Sri Lankan limited overs specialist Thisara Perera as an all-rounder, a press release said.

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has also joined the Pune team, reported Khaleej Times.

The 28-year-old Amir, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, will spearhead the Pune attack in the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament.

Meanwhile, Jonty Rhodes is looking forward to the new challenge of leading Pune’s campaign in the exciting tournament.

“I’m really excited to be the head coach of Pune Devils. Really looking forward to an exciting and entertaining season ahead,” the legendary South African player said.

Thisara Perera said the Pune team was brimming with new talent.

“I am excited and looking forward to being a part of Pune Devils at the upcoming T10 tournament in Abu Dhabi. This is going to be extra special given that we are a new team with a lot of talent to explore,” the Sri Lankan said.

Krishan Kumar Chaudhary, co-owner of Pune Devils, was confident of achieving success in the tournament.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the swiftest and the most exciting cricket tournament played by some of world’s biggest names. With Jonty as our head coach and the likes of Thisara and Amir, we are confident and look forward to a new season of Abu Dhabi T10 Tournament,” Chaudhary said.

Choudhary and Parag Sanghvi are the co-owners of the Pune Devils.

The fourth edition of the fast-paced tournament is scheduled to be played from January 28 to February 6 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Shaji Ul Mulk, Founder and Chairman, T10 Sports Management (TSM), had said: “Our team at TSM, led by our Director for Strategy and Development, Haroon Lorgat, have done a spectacular job bringing our partners together and ensuring a cohesive ownership platform to propel us forwards to our best ever event.”

The Maratha Arabians had won the third edition of the star-studded tournament in 2019.

The other six teams in the tournament are Bangla Tigers, Deccan Gladiators, Qalandars, Delhi Bulls, Northern Warriors and Team Abu Dhabi.

The fast-action Abu Dhabi T10 ensures a complete cricket match can be played in 90 minutes – the same duration as a football game. Its popularity is underlined by the enthusiastic participation of some of the most bankable names in world cricket.