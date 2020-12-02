Pakistani groom gets AK-47 rifle as wedding gift from mother-in-law, video goes viral

Recently, a groom in Pakistan received a rather unusual and terrifying gift at his wedding, video of which has gone viral on social media. The video shows a woman greeting the newly-weds and then presenting him with an AK-47 rifle! Yes, you read it right.

The 30-second clip shows the groom receiving the AK-47 rifle with a smile on his face and no one seems shocked. In fact, wedding guests even cheered and applauded him in the background as the woman and groom happily pose for pictures. Notably, the woman who is seen presenting the rifle is the mother-in law of the groom.

Kalashnikov rifle as a wedding present pic.twitter.com/BTTYng5cQL — Adeel Ahsan (@syedadeelahsan) November 25, 2020

A video of the incident shared by Pakistani journalist Adeel Ahsan has surfaced online. “Kalashnikov rifle as a wedding present,” captioned the journalist.

Users pointed out that it’s a custom in some families to present the father or the grandfather’s hunting rifle to the son or grandson.

“For all those calling it an act of terrorism, hold your breaths pls. It’s a custom in some families to present the father’s or grandfather’s hunting rifle/Kalashnikov to the son/grandson on his marriage not to promote terrorism but as a gesture of honour,” a user wrote.