Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests Covid-19 positive two days after vaccination

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19, the country’s health minister said on Saturday, two days after the premier got his vaccination.

Khan is “self isolating at home,” said minister Faisal Sultan in a tweet.

Khan on Thursday had received his first dose of coronavirus vaccine a day after the South Asian nation received half a million doses of coronavirus vaccines donated by China.

Sinopharm, the only vaccine currently available in the country, requires two doses.

Earlier, China donated 500,000 doses of Sinopharm to Pakistan on February 1, enabling the country to launch a vaccination drive a day later.