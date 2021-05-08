Pakistan PM Imran Khan begins 3-day Saudi Arabia visit; countries to establish ‘Supreme Coordination Council’

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived Friday in Saudi Arabia ahead of a three-day visit to the Kingdom, on the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Khan, as per reports, was received in Jeddah by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Minister of Commerce, Acting Minister of Information, Dr. Majed Al-Qasabi and other officials on his arrival.

According to a report by Arab News, the two leaders then held a series of talks, during which they emphasized the depth of relations between the two countries and the importance of expanding bilateral cooperation and coordination in various fields.

Mohammed bin Salman and Khan, according to the report, have also signed an agreement to establish the Saudi-Pakistani Supreme Coordination Council.

Ahead of the visit, Pakistan’s Cabinet on Tuesday approved the establishment of the council – a body created for streamlining bilateral cooperation between the two countries – to ‘remove hurdles’ to investment deals signed during the crown prince’s visit to Pakistan in February 2019.

Representatives from both countries also signed a memorandum of understanding on illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and chemical precursors, Saudi news agency SPA reported.

A MoU was signed in the field of combating illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and chemical precursors, between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. #SPAGOV pic.twitter.com/6yr0Z3W6Eq — SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) May 8, 2021

They also “exchanged views and issues of concern to the two countries on the regional and international arenas, in a way that contributes to supporting and strengthening security and stability,” according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).



Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Jeddah on Friday, with other officials attending. (Photo courtesy: SPA)

Prime Minister Khan praised the leadership role of King Salman in promoting Islamic unity, and “the positive role of the Kingdom in resolving the issues facing the Islamic nation and its endeavors for regional and international peace and security,” SPA said.

It added that officials from both countries signed two agreements addressing the treatment of criminals, and crime.

SPA also reported that the two sides “discussed ways to strengthen and enhance economic and trade relations,” and “exploring areas of investment and opportunities available in light of the Kingdom’s vision 2030, and the development priorities in Pakistan.”

“The two sides stressed the need for concerted efforts by the Islamic world to confront extremism and violence and reject sectarianism, and strive to achieve international peace and security, and stressed the importance of continuing joint efforts to combat the phenomenon of terrorism that is not related to any religion, race or color, and to confront all its forms and images, regardless of its source.”

They also affirmed their full support for all the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and their support for political solutions in Syria and Libya.