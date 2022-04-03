ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has recommended president Dr Arif Alvi to dissolve assemblies.

In his address, the premier congratulated the nation on the dismissal of the no-confidence vote against him citing that the opposition was moved by a foreign-funded conspiracy and the speaker had thwarted the “attempt of changing the regime and the foreign conspiracy”.

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry took to his official Twitter handle to announce that PM Imran had formally sent a request to the president to dissolve the National Assembly under Article 58 of the Constitution.

Imran’s comments came after National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion submitted by the joint opposition to dislodge the PM terming it “unconstitutional” under Article 5.

The speaker furthered that under Article 5, “loyalty to the State is a basic duty of every citizen and obedience to the Constitution and law is the inviolable obligation of every citizen wherever he may be and of every other person for the time being within Pakistan.”

The ruling read by Suri prompted strong protests from the opposition benches who surrounded the desk of the speaker to record their protest.

Suri said the resolution could not be voted upon as it was allegedly supported by a foreign power and violated Article 5. Suri, who chaired the session in the absence of Asad Qaiser, also adjourned the session indefinitely.