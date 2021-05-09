Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Agencies·
Latest News
··1 min read

Pakistan-origin Sadiq Khan re-elected mayor of London

Pakistan-origin Sadiq Khan was on Saturday re-elected Mayor of London.  However, the Labour Party suffered a huge loss in the local polls.

Sadiq Khan thanked the votes on Twitter. He also posted a few pictures. “Thank you London. It’s the absolute honour of my life to serve the city I love for another three years.

I’ll leave no stone unturned to get our city back on its feet.


A brighter future is possible, and we’ll deliver it together”, Sadiq wrote.

Khan, who became the first Muslim to head a major Western capital after his victory in 2016, saw off his main challenger, Shaun Bailey, the candidate from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party.

Previous
COVID crisis: J&K Govt to reappoint retired healthcare workers on contractual basis
Next
COVID-appropriate behaviour, vaccination main shields against all mutants, future waves: Experts
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor