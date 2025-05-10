Pakistan moving troops to forward areas: Govt

The Indian government on Saturday said that the Pakistan military has been observed to be moving its troops towards forward areas

Addressing a press conference wing commander Vyomika Singh said that Pakistani army has been observed to be moving its troops towards forward areas, “indicating an offensive intent to further escalation”.

“Indian armed forces remain in a high state of operational readiness, and all hostile actions have been effectively countered and responded proportionately,” she added.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also rejected Pakistan’s “false” claims of having destroyed India’s S-400 system and damaged airbases in Sirsa and Surat.