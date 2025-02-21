Srinagar, Feb 20: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has ruled out any possibility of India engaging in dialogue with Pakistan, citing a surge in terror attacks in the region. Abdullah accused Pakistan of “meddling” in J&K’s affairs and dismissed any scope for talks in the current security environment.

“Pakistan has never stopped meddling (in J&K’s affairs). It would be foolish to suggest that what J&K has seen has been purely indigenous without outside assistance. At the moment, there is no scope (for talks) due to the sort of attacks that have happened in the past few years,” Abdullah said in an interview with BBC.

Omar said for any progress in relations, Pakistan must acknowledge and address India’s concerns. “Trying to get Pakistan to take on board some of the government’s concerns so that we can establish a friendly working relationship is something the National Conference has talked about,” he added.

Abdullah also made it clear that there was no possibility of restoring Article 370, which was revoked in 2019. “No! Simple as that,” he said firmly when asked about the possibility of Jammu and Kashmir getting its special status restored as long as Modi is Prime Minister.

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, both Omar and his father, Farooq Abdullah, had advocated for a dialogue with Pakistan. At an election rally in north Kashmir, Omar had stated, “The NC always supported a dialogue process (with Pakistan). Listen to Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He said friends could be changed, not neighbors. Pakistan was, is, and will remain a neighbor.”

While his predecessor, Mehbooba Mufti, consistently pushed for talks with Pakistan, this is the first time Abdullah has taken a hardline stance on the issue since returning as Chief Minister for a second term.