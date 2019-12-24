Lead Stories
Pak trying to push militants into JK: DGP
Jammu, Dec 23: The Pakistan Army is making all efforts to help militants infiltrate Jammu and Kashmir under the cover of ceasefire violations, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said on Monday. He said that the situation at the Line of Control (LoC) is completely under control and security forces are effectively thwarting the infiltration bids.
“The Pakistan Army is making a lot of attempts to send militants towards this side and they also resort to ceasefire violations,” Singh told reporters at a function in Police Technical Training Institute (PTTI) at Vijaypur belt of Samba district.
“They bring militants to launch pads and resort to ceasefire violation, causing loss to civilians and troops”, he said, they are being given a befitting reply by Indian troops. On a question about the operation in Kashmir Valley, Singh said that two successful operations were carried out in Kashmir on Sunday.
In Tral area, one JeM militants was arrested who was identified as Umar Bhai, an associate of Jem commander, hailing from Pakistan. He said that in Sopore belt a module of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was busted. However, Singh refuted reports of any militant attack on police post in Kishtwar.
Militant, 3 associates arrested: Police
Srinagar, Dec 23: Police Monday said it arrested an active militant operating in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
“On a credible input police arrested one active militant identified as Sadam Hussain Mir resident of Brath Kalan Sopore from Sopore area. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession. All these incriminating materials have been taken into records by police in order to probe his complicity in other militancy crimes,” he said.
According to the police records he was affiliated with militant outfit LeT and was operating in the areas of Sopore and Baramulla.
Meanwhile, in Shopian, police said it arrested three militant associates of JeM outfit.
“They have been identified as Idrees Ahmed Mir, Mudassir Ahmed Tantray both residents of Waripora Kulgam and Shahid Nazir Wani resident of Kutpura Shopian,” the spokesperson said.
Incriminating material has been recovered from their possession. All the recovered incriminating material has been taken into records for the purpose of investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes.
As per police records, the trio were involved in providing logistic support and assistance to the JeM militants operating in Kulgam and Shopian districts.
J&K Bank illegal appointments case:Two former chairmen among 23 named in ACB chargesheet
Srinagar, Dec 23: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday filed a charge sheet naming 23 people, including two former chairmen of the J and K Bank, in a case related to illegal appointments, an official spokesman said.
The charge sheet was submitted before the designated court here which fixed the next date of hearing on January 27, 2020, he said.
The spokesman said reliable inputs were received by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) which showed that the Jammu and Kashmir Bank has created an “unprecedented and illegal practice of making more than 3,000 back door appointments clandestinely” including of relatives of the bank officials contrary to rules and norms governing the subject.
An FIR was registered at the ACB office in Srinagar and during the course of the investigation, searches were conducted in June this year wherein documents pertaining to the illegal appointments were seized from various sections of the bank, he said.
The voluminous record was scrutinised wherein it surfaced that from “the year 2011 onwards chairmen of the time had made around 2,500 back door appointments illegally and fraudulently”, the spokesman said.
The documents seized also necessitated a thorough probe to unearth this illegal appointment scam so that corrective measures are taken by the bank to put an end to such illegal practice, he said.
On conclusion of the probe in the case, allegations were established against bank officials, which included two former chairmen — Sheikh Mushtaq and Parvez Nengroo — and other employees, the spokesman said. Nengroo was removed as J and K Bank chairman suddenly this year by then governor Satya Pal Malik on charges of alleged “misgovernance”.
Besides these two, the others included then vice presidents Mohd Ayoub Wanchoo and Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, the then executives human resources Showkat Ahmad Bhat, Mohd Yahya Rafiqui, Arshad Hussain Dar, Asif Iqbal Raja, Syed Irfan Latief, Parvaiz Ahmad Baba, Mohd Maqbool Lone and Imran Mattoo and others, the spokesman said.
The ACB charge sheet also names three retired officials of the J and K Bank, he said.
Five people, who were benefitted in the process and provided employment, have also been named as accused in the charge sheet, he added.
Mayor weathers storm: Time up for SMC Dy Mayor?
Srinagar, Dec 23: Crisis in Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has deepened after more than 47 corporators moved a no-confidence motion against Deputy Mayor Sheikh Mohammad Imran seeking his ouster from the coveted post.
However, corporators expressed full confidence in Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu.
For the last few weeks, anger has been brewing against Deputy Mayor with several corporators approaching BJP seeking his removal from the coveted post. Cashing in on the anger, BJP tried hard to convince corporators to move no confidence motion against both Mayor and Deputy Mayor.
On Monday corporators snubbed BJP and submitted no-confidence against Deputy Mayor only. Sources said 47 corporators, who submitted no confidence motion, represent different political parties including National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Congress, Peoples Conference and Independents.
National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had officially boycotted the Municipal and Panchayat polls last year.
“This is actually a grand alliance of Congress, PC, NC, PDP and independent candidates. We all gathered today and expressed full confidence in Mayor. We want a new deputy mayor, who can actually work for the development of our respective wards,” said one of the corporates.
In the 70 member SMC, at least 36 votes are required to pass the no-confidence motion.
Secretary, SMC, Mudasir Ahmad Banday confirmed that corporators have submitted a no-confidence motion against Deputy Mayor. “I can’t tell you the exact number of corporators who voted against Deputy Mayor. Scrutiny is still going on and we are assessing the papers submitted by the corporators,” he said.
SMC Commissioner Khurshid Sanai, however, said around 47 corporators have submitted no-confidence motion against Deputy Mayor. “They have sought removal of Deputy Mayor but expressed full confidence in the leadership of Mayor,” he said.
After getting the numbers, supporters of different corporators burst fire crackers to celebrate the ouster of Sheikh Imran. It however created a panic in the area with commuters running helter skelter for safety.
New guidelines issued to scrutinize daily wagers: Govt pulls up depts for providing inaccurate details
Srinagar, Dec 23: Jammu and Kashmir government has pulled up several departments for submitting inaccurate details about the number of daily wagers and consolidated salaried workers.
In June, the government had asked departments to provide the list of consolidated workers and daily wagers in a bid to identify the illegal appointees.
Six months on, authorities have not been able to properly scrutinize documents of the daily wagers. “There are errors and inaccurate details of daily wagers provided by various departments. The process of scrutinizing details has been halted,” an official of Finance Department said.
The official said the government has now directed departments to start from the scratch and provide accurate and relevant details about daily wagers and consolidated salaried employees in the union territory.
“Main offices are obtaining details from subordinate offices. They shall properly verify cases and then forward with relevant details,” said the official.
Data reveals that there are 60,000 contractual, consolidated, and daily wagers working in government departments. “There are complaints that hundreds of illegal appointments of casual labourers and consolidated workers have been made in various departments over the years”, said an official of General Administration Department.
The government has also banned ad hoc, contractual, consolidated or temporary appointments till further orders. All departments have been asked to follow the rules governing the recruitments.
“In case where any appointment is made by an officer in contravention to the provisions of sub-section (I), he shall be liable to disciplinary action under rules and the salary drawn by such appointee shall be recoverable from the defaulting officer as arrears of land revenue,” reads the earlier government order.