Pak trying to push militants into JK: DGP

Jammu, Dec 23: The Pakistan Army is making all efforts to help militants infiltrate Jammu and Kashmir under the cover of ceasefire violations, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said on Monday. He said that the situation at the Line of Control (LoC) is completely under control and security forces are effectively thwarting the infiltration bids.

“The Pakistan Army is making a lot of attempts to send militants towards this side and they also resort to ceasefire violations,” Singh told reporters at a function in Police Technical Training Institute (PTTI) at Vijaypur belt of Samba district.

“They bring militants to launch pads and resort to ceasefire violation, causing loss to civilians and troops”, he said, they are being given a befitting reply by Indian troops. On a question about the operation in Kashmir Valley, Singh said that two successful operations were carried out in Kashmir on Sunday.

In Tral area, one JeM militants was arrested who was identified as Umar Bhai, an associate of Jem commander, hailing from Pakistan. He said that in Sopore belt a module of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was busted. However, Singh refuted reports of any militant attack on police post in Kishtwar.

Militant, 3 associates arrested: Police

Monitor News Bureau

Srinagar, Dec 23: Police Monday said it arrested an active militant operating in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

“On a credible input police arrested one active militant identified as Sadam Hussain Mir resident of Brath Kalan Sopore from Sopore area. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession. All these incriminating materials have been taken into records by police in order to probe his complicity in other militancy crimes,” he said.

According to the police records he was affiliated with militant outfit LeT and was operating in the areas of Sopore and Baramulla.

Meanwhile, in Shopian, police said it arrested three militant associates of JeM outfit.

“They have been identified as Idrees Ahmed Mir, Mudassir Ahmed Tantray both residents of Waripora Kulgam and Shahid Nazir Wani resident of Kutpura Shopian,” the spokesperson said.

Incriminating material has been recovered from their possession. All the recovered incriminating material has been taken into records for the purpose of investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes.

As per police records, the trio were involved in providing logistic support and assistance to the JeM militants operating in Kulgam and Shopian districts.