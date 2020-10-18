Pak Rangers violate ceasefire along IB in Kathua: Officials

Jammu: The Pakistan Rangers on Sunday morning violated ceasefire in Hiranagar sector along the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu division.

Officials said that in the wee hours today, Pakistan Rangers used small arms and medium caliber automatic weapons to target BSF posts at two separate locations in Hiranagar sector.

“Border guards of BSF effectively retaliated the fire and exchange of fire lasted for around an hour.” the officials added.

There was, however, no loss of life or injury reported till this report was filed—(KNO)