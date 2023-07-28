

Kasur, Pakistan: In a shocking admission, a senior official in the Pakistani government confirmed that drug dealers from Pakistan are increasingly using drones to cross the border into India. The use of cutting-edge technology in the illegal drug trade is made clear by Malik Mohd Ahmad Khan’s admission, who serves as Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s special assistant on defence.

The revelation came to light during an interview conducted by senior Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir in Kasur city, which shares a border with Indian Punjab. Khan, also a Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Kasur, made the candid remarks during the interview.

In a video clip shared on Twitter by Hamid Mir on July 17, the journalist can be seen questioning Khan about cross-border smuggling of narcotics in Kasur. In response, Khan confirmed the allegations, stating, “Yes, and it (smuggling) is very scary. Recently, there have been two incidents where 10 kg heroin was tied to each drone and thrown across. Agencies are trying to stop this.”

The use of drones for drug smuggling poses a significant challenge for law enforcement agencies in India. The unmanned aerial vehicles offer a discreet and elusive method for traffickers to transport illegal substances across borders, avoiding traditional checkpoints and detection measures.

The admission by a senior government official is a significant step in corroborating suspicions that Pakistani drug peddlers have resorted to hi-tech means to pour narcotics into India.