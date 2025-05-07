Pak again violates LoC truce

Srinagar, May 06: The Indian Army delivered a prompt and measured response to unprovoked firing by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in multiple sectors of Jammu and Kashmir late last night.

According to defence sources, Pakistani troops initiated small-arms fire without provocation across the LoC in the sectors of Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor.

Indian forces retaliated effectively, maintaining restraint while ensuring a strong and proportionate response. No casualties were reported on the Indian side.

The situation along the LoC remains under close observation by Indian security forces.