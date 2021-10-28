Far from the cricket field, former Indian and Pakistani bowlers are fighting it out on cyberspace.

The spat between former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh and Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir is getting uglier by the hour.

It began when Mohammad Amir mocked Harbhajan after Pakistan’s ten-wicket victory over India on Sunday. Harbhajan did not take it lying down and used the spot-fixing scandal to shame Amir. Harbhajan Singh tweeted an old video of Pakistan Current Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja who could be heard saying that Amir would not have returned to play cricket if he was in power.

“Oh nakli yeh sun le .. phir decide karna if you support such people who bring disgrace to the game and society? Be honest at least to yourselves… Agree with @iramizraja? Listen to this,” Harbhajan Singh tweeted.

Oh nakli yeh sun le .. phir decide karna if you support such people who bring disgrace to the game and society? Be honest at least to yourselves.. agree with @iramizraja ? Listen to this 👇 https://t.co/mbUDizsPV0 pic.twitter.com/DfjJAymGHQ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 27, 2021

Amir announced his retirement from international cricket last year in December.

“Me busy tha @harbhajan_singh apki bowling dekh raha tha test jab Lala (Shahid Afridi) ne apko 4 bowls pe 4 sixes mare thay but cricket hai lag sakte but test cricket me thora ziada ho gia tha,” Amir tweeted.

Harbajan retorted back with `paisa paisa paisa paisa’ jab. “For people like you @iamamirofficial only paisa paisa paisa paisa. na izzat na kuch aur sirf paisa..bataoge nahi apne desh walo ko aur supporters ko k kitna mila tha .. get lost I feel yuk talking to people like you for insulting this game and making people fool with ur acts,” Harbajan said.

Mohammad Asif, Mohammad Amir, and Salman Butt were involved in a spot-fixing scandal in 2010. All three were handed substantial bans. Amir and Asif were found guilty of deliberately bowling no-balls and they were banned from the sport for some time.