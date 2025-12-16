Pahalgam terror attack: NIA files chargesheet

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency on Monday filed the chargesheet in the Pahalgam terror attack that had left 26 civilians, mostly tourists, dead on April 22 this year, naming seven persons, including three dead terrorists as accused in the case.

The anti-terror agency filed the chargesheet in the terror attack case after 7-and-a-half months in a special designated NIA court in Jammu.

The NIA has named the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba and its proxy offshoot- The Resistance Front (TRF) in the chargesheet.

It has also named three Pakistani terrorists, who were involved in the attack and later were killed in operation Mahadev in Srinagar, in the chargesheet. The terrorists include, Sulaiman Shah, Hamza and Jibran.

Two over ground workers (OGWs), who had provided logistics support, shelter and food day before the attack to the terrorists, have also named in the chargesheet. They include Bashir Ahmad Jothar and Parvez Ahmad. The NIA also produced blood samples and hair strands of the deceased as evidence in the special court while submitting the chargesheet.

At least 26 civilians were killed and many others were injured after terrorists attacked a group of tourists in the Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam on April 22 this year. This was one of the deadliest terror attacks in the country in recent history.

To avenge the attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 and 8 to destroy terror camps deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, killing dozens of terrorists. (KNO)