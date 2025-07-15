Pahalgam terror a security failure; I take full responsibility: LG Sinha

Srinagar, July 14: Admitting that the Pahalgam terror attack was a security failure, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said he takes full responsibility for the incident.

In an interview with the Times of India, he said that no security forces were present at the meadow where the attack happened.

“What happened in Pahalgam was very unfortunate; innocent people were brutally killed. I take full responsibility for the incident, which was undoubtedly a security failure,” he told the ToI.

He said that although arrests made by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) suggest the terrorists received support from some local corners, the lack of adequate security played a critical role in the loss of lives.

The Lieutenant Governor also said that Pakistan aimed to incite communal tensions in Jammu and Kashmir, but their attempt was thwarted by the widespread protests across the Union Territory following the attack.

He noted that the size of Jammu and Kashmir’s economy has doubled over the past five years, and this was unacceptable to Pakistan. He claimed the attack was an attempt to derail Kashmir’s economic progress and stability and said that Islamabad does not want to see a prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.

Praising Operation Sindoor, the Lieutenant Governor said that India had taken a firm stance, making it clear that any terror attack would be treated as an act of war. “How our forces carried out precise hits against terror facilities in Pakistan, and when they tried to target our military and civilian assets, how they destroyed the airbases, conveyed a stern message to Pakistan,” he told the Times of India.

The Lieutenant Governor said that following the attack, Jammu and Kashmir’s tourism industry has taken a severe hit, with tourist arrivals nearly coming to a halt. He added that tourist destinations across the Union Territory will be reopened in a phased manner, only after the implementation of a ‘robust security plan’.