Srinagar: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) trapped and arrested Muzaffer Ahmed Dada, Executive Engineer, Pahalgam Development Authority, Anantnag for demanding and accepting bribe of ₹10,000 for passing the bill for balance payments.

A spokesperson of ACB said they received a complaint alleging that Muzzaffer Ahmed Dada was demanding bribe of ₹20,000 from complainant for passing bill for balance payments of the Complainant.

“The complainants who is contractor by profession had done the work titled R.C.C Foot path foundation and Boundary Walls work of Amarnath Ji Yatra Track from Chandanwari to Pissotop in KM 01 to 03 in PDA. In his complaint, the complainant alleged that Muzzaffer Ahmad Dada, Executive Engineer, PDA is demanding bribe of ₹20,000 from him for releasing amount of ₹8,044,72 for work done,” the spokesperson said.

“Upon receiving the instant complaint prima facie offence U/S 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 was found made out. Consequently, case FIR No. 04/2022 was registered at P/S ACB Anantnag and investigation taken up. During the course of investigation, a trap team was constituted. The team caught Muzzaffer Ahmad Dada, Executive Engineer red handed while demanding and accepting bribe of ₹10,000 from complainant. He was arrested on the spot by the ACB team. The bribe money was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses. Further investigations are going on,” he said