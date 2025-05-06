Pahalgam attack not to derail dev process: Omar

SRINAGAR, MAY 05: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today said the Centre does not want the Pahalgam attack to derail the process of governance and development in Jammu and Kashmir.

Touching on the broader national support for J&K’s development, CM Omar shared details of his recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the highest level in the government of India wants to see that in no way should the Pahalgam attack derail the process of governance and development in Jammu and Kashmir. “That is our responsibility, which we will have to take care of,” he stated.

Acknowledging the adverse impact of recent events on the tourism sector, the Chief Minister called for a collective effort to ensure a smooth Amarnath Yatra without any inconvenience to the pilgrims. He emphasized that the civil administration has its responsibilities, which we will have to fulfill at any cost.

On the much-anticipated Rail-to-Kashmir project, the Chief Minister expressed hope that the inauguration, originally scheduled for April 19 but postponed due to inclement weather, would happen soon. “The sooner we inaugurate the bridge and the train, the sooner the rumours will end and the rail will benefit us,” he said.

Reaffirming his commitment to governance, he said, “What we manage to control are the areas of governance that are directly our responsibility. And therein lies the role of all of us sitting in this room… The people have put us here to work together to deliver on their expectations. I am here only because I want to deliver something for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. That is my only aim, that is the aim of my colleagues. And I’m sure in that, your aim is the same as well.”

Omar also emphasized that the efforts of the government should become visible in the coming six months in terms of governance, delivery of public services and overall improvement in functioning of the government across Jammu and Kashmir.

He stressed that governance must not remain confined to the Civil Secretariat or government offices alone.

The Chief Minister made these remarks while chairing a high-level review meeting at the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar, marking the formal resumption of official work by Ministers and Administrative Secretaries in the summer capital Srinagar.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, Ministers Sakeena Itoo, Javed Ahmed Rana, Javed Ahmed Dar, and Satish Sharma attended the meeting. Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary to HCM Dheeraj Gupta, all administrative secretaries, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, and other senior officers attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need for start of development activities, implementation of budget announcements and efficient governance amid current challenges.

“After six months, we are back at the Srinagar Civil Secretariat office. The environment in which we were hoping the offices would open, expecting normal business, did not happen. It has been seen that if the situation remains conducive and peaceful, it improves the functioning of the government,” CM said.

“We need now to focus on things that are under our control and work to ease the difficulties faced by common people,” the Chief Minister said in his opening address.

He directed officers to ensure that their efforts during this working season go beyond administrative offices. “We do not have to restrict our work to the Civil Secretariat, as was the case during the budget session. Now is a good opportunity to see the implementation of projects on the ground,” he stated.

He called upon all departments to concentrate on delivery and accountability. “Let’s focus on the deliverables. So that six months from now, when we have to move to Jammu, we can sit down with a list of all the positive developments and changes that, despite the circumstances, we were able to make here,” the Chief Minister observed.

Referring to the budget passed in the Legislative Assembly this year in March, CM Omar Abdullah said that while opinions may differ, the government’s obligation lies in its execution. “But now it is our duty, that the budget that the assembly passed, the budget that this government brought to the assembly and got it approved, we will implement the budget decisions, and review meetings shall be held with concerned departments and agencies,” he remarked.

He underscored the importance of utilizing the budgetary allocations and implementing the District Capex plan on the ground. “Because this is the works season, he said, noting the brief window available for developmental works, particularly in the winter zone.

The Chief Minister informed that a detailed review would be held with the Chief Secretary, Finance Secretary, and the departments. “Where there would be obstacles, we will take the necessary decisions to remove those hurdles,” he said, urging development departments — including Power, R&B, PHE, Health, and Social Welfare — to accelerate their pace of work.

Earlier, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo welcomed the Chief Minister and members of the Council of Ministers at the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar and said that all arrangements are in place for smooth functioning of offices at Civil Secretariat Srinagar.