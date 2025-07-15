Pahalgam attack:  J&K Arts and Emporium sales drop by Rs 2 crore

Srinagar, July 14: Jammu and Kashmir Arts and Emporium Department has witnessed a sharp dip in its revenue, with sales declining by Rs 2 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

A senior official from the department told a local news agency that the financial crisis has severely impacted its functioning.

“After the Pahalgam attack, the sales went down by Rs 2 crore in the first quarter. We are already under pressure and struggling to manage day-to-day operations despite having cleared liabilities worth Rs 2.5 crore,” the official said.

The department, which plays a crucial role in promoting and preserving the region’s rich handicraft and artisan culture, is now facing an acute resource crunch. The official added that staff shortages have worsened the situation.

“Out of 414 sanctioned posts, only 79 are currently filled. The department is even struggling to pay salaries to the existing staff,” he revealed.

The Pahalgam attack, which triggered panic among tourists and dented the confidence of buyers and visitors, has had a cascading impact on local businesses, especially those linked to the tourism and handicrafts sector.

Officials said the department is in urgent need of financial and administrative support to continue its operations. “We appeal to the government to provide immediate assistance. Without support, the department’s revival will be extremely difficult,” the official noted.

The Arts and Emporium Department has historically served as a key platform for local artisans, showcasing traditional Kashmiri handicrafts, shawls, carpets, papier-mâché, and other products to tourists and national markets. The current setback raises concerns about the livelihood of hundreds of artisans who depend on the department for sales and exposure. (With KINS inputs)