Pahalgam attack: India tears into Pak in UN over its defence minister’s `open confession’

New York, Apr 29: India has flagged a Pakistani minister’s “open confession” to training and funding terrorists at the United Nations, amid soaring tensions between the two nations in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 tourists dead.

Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif had admitted in a recent interview that his country has backed terrorism over the decades. This confession was not surprising, and it exposed Pakistan as a “rogue state” that has been fuelling global terrorism, said Ambassador Yojna Patel, India’s Deputy Permanent Representative at the UN.

“The whole world has heard Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khwaja Asif admitting and confessing Pakistan’s history of supporting, training, and funding terrorist organisations in a recent television interview. This open confession surprises no one and exposes Pakistan as a rogue state fuelling global terrorism and destabilising the region. The world can no longer turn a blind eye,” she said.

Ambassador Patel also slammed Pakistan for misusing and undermining the global forum to “indulge in propaganda and make baseless allegations against India.”

Her comments came at the launch of the Victims of Terrorism Association Network (VOTAN), which aims to provide a safe space to victims and survivors of terrorism and engage as advocates and peacebuilders.

After the Pahalgam terror attack, Khwaja Asif was asked by a Sky News journalist about Pakistan’s role in backing terrorist organisations. “We have been doing this dirty work for the US for the past three decades, including the West and the UK,” he had said.

Patel also thanked the global community for their “strong, unequivocal support and solidarity” after the Pahalgam attack. This is a testimony to the international community’s zero tolerance for terrorism, she said,

“The Pahalgam terrorist attack represents the largest number of civilian casualties since the horrific 26/11 Mumbai attacks in 2008. Having been a victim of cross-border terrorism for decades, India fully understands the long-lasting impact such acts have on victims, their families, and society,” said Patel.

The Indian diplomat also reiterated the UN Security Council’s condemnation of the attack and said acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable regardless of their motivation. “We reiterate that terrorism in all its forms must be condemned unequivocally,” she added.

Ambassador Patel said the establishment of VOTAN is a significant step that will create a safe space for the victims of terror.

“The establishment of the Victims of Terrorism Association is a significant step in this regard. It will create a structured, safe space for victims to be heard and supported. India believes initiatives like VOTAN are essential to strengthening the global response to terrorism and ensuring that victims remain the centre of our collective efforts,” she said.

India has repeatedly accused Pakistan of harbouring terrorists, and downgraded its diplomatic ties with the neighbouring country after their role emerged in the Pahalgam attack. New Delhi suspended the Indus Water Treaty – a crucial water sharing agreement with Pakistan – and cancelled Pakistani visas, effectively asking the visitors from Pakistan to leave India within days.