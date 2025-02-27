SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 27: ACT – For A Better Tomorrow, a renowned theatre group known for its socially relevant productions, staged “Pagal Koun?”, an Urdu play written by Zahid Hussain and directed by acclaimed theatre personality Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan.

The play delved into the complexities of the human mind, questioning sanity, morality, and the blurred lines between reality and madness. With its gripping narrative and compelling performances, “Pagal Kaun?” captivated audiences and sparked meaningful discussions.

The production was scheduled for two performances at different venues—first at S.P. College, Srinagar, at 11 AM on February 27, and the second at Tagore Hall, Srinagar, at 4 PM on February 28. Entry to both shows was free, encouraging students, theatre enthusiasts, and the general public to engage with the thought-provoking performance.

Speaking about the play, Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan, who also serves as the Chairman of ACT – For A Better Tomorrow, expressed his excitement over bringing the production to Srinagar. “Theatre has the power to inspire, educate, and entertain. ‘Pagal Koun?’ challenges societal perceptions and encourages introspection. We hope to continue sharing such impactful stories with our audience in the future,” he said.

The event saw a diverse audience, including students and faculty members of S.P. College. The principal of the college, M. Farooq Mir, attended as the chief guest, while Sayed Humayun Qaisar, Mahajabeen Nabi, Manzoor Ahmad Mir, and Reshi Rasheed were present as guests of honour.

The play featured Akib Haleem, Arjmand Andrabi, Abdul Basit, and Suhaib Lateef in the lead roles. Gul Javaid handled makeup, while Barkat Ali managed stage coordination. At the conclusion of the performance, Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan extended his gratitude to the audience for their overwhelming response and acknowledged the media fraternity for their continued support in promoting meaningful theatre.