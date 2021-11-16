Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to launch a massive crackdown against the encroachments and free 380 kanals of land around Wular Lake before November 30.

An official document accessed by The Kashmir Monitor reveals that 380.11 kanals of land have been grabbed around the lake.

The divisional commissioner has ordered the Deputy Commissioner Baramulla and Wular Conservation and Management Authority (WUCMA) to remove the encroachments before November 30. “It is directed that encroachment shall be removed by or before 30-11-2021,” the order said.

The administration has also asked the WUCMA to prepare a comprehensive action plan for the restoration of Wular lake.

“WUCMA shall prepare a comprehensive action plan about Wular lake and shall submit the same before the committee constituted by the government for the purpose of the same can be incorporated in the submission before National Green Tribunal, ” it said.

Wullar, which is the largest lake of the valley and a flood basin has witnessed massive encroachment for the last many decades. From paddy plantation to willow and new constructions, the lake’s areas had reduced to nearly 130 sq km.

The massive encroachment has an adverse impact on the health of the lake including a decline in the fish population and quality of the water.

Earlier, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) took a strong note on the condition of the lake particularly unscientific dumping of waste and encroachment around Wular Lake, and has sought an action plan from the Union Territory government for each of the wetlands within one month for further action in a time-bound manner.

“The matter of Kamas be taken with Rakhs and Farms so that action regarding the cultivation shall be taken as per NGT directions within 15 days,” Divisional Commissioner PK Pole ordered the DCs.