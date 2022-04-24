Australian pace legend Glenn McGrath on Friday said the way fast-rising Prasidh Krishna bowled a penultimate over in an IPL game showed he could handle pressure.

McGrath also expects India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who is having a low-key IPL for Mumbai Indians and has taken only four wickets so far, to bounce back strongly.

“Two of our guys Avesh Khan and Prasidh Krishna, the way they are coming through. To see Prasidh bowl a fantastic penultimate over against Delhi Capitals in IPL on Friday just shows that these guys can handle pressure,” McGrath, who is Director of Coaching at the famed MRF Pace Foundation here, told reporters.

About young pacer Umran Malik, who has made heads turn with his sheer pace and performances in the ongoing IPL, he said, “I think pace is important but it’s not everything. You don’t want someone bowling 150 kph and spraying it down the leg side or spraying it wide so you have got to have that control.