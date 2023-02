Srinagar, Feb 02 : The Election Commission of India has approved the appointment of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P K Pole as Chief Electoral Officer of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources said that the poll body has finalized name of Pole as CEO of the UT.

The post was lying vacant after Hirdesh Kumar went on central deputation and was posted with the EC.