Oxygen cylinders can be refilled after providing doctor’s prescription: J&K Govt

The J&K Government Tuesday said there was no ban on supply of oxygen to private hospitals or individuals in medical need, however, patients requiring to refill cylinders will have to furnish requisite prescription from a doctor.

In a series of tweets, the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) refuted the rumours about ban on supply of oxygen to private hospitals and patients in J&K.

“There are rumours that there is a ban on supply of Oxygen to private hospitals and individuals in medical need. This is incorrect. It is clarified that there is no ban whatsoever for any individual who requires medical oxygen during home isolation based on a medical assessment,” the DIPR tweet read.

The Government, the DIPR said, has also recently received inputs about black marketing and hoarding of Oxygen.

“There is also a need to ensure that at a time when there is rising demand for Oxygen at hospitals, there is no misuse or hoarding of Oxygen,” it added.

“To ensure and facilitate that Oxygen is available to patients genuinely needing it, the government has decided that refilled cylinders will be provided to them after furnishing requisite prescription from a doctor to the control room set up at Director Industries Jammu or Divisional Commissioner COVID control room Kashmir,” another tweet from DIPR read.