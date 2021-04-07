Overnight search operation in Srinagar outskirts called off

Srinagar: Eighteen hours long search operation which was launched on Tuesday evening in Gulab Bagh area of Zakura in outskirts of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district was called off on Wednesday after no militant was found.

Quoting a senior police officer, news agency GNS said that a joint team of Police and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Zakura on Tuesday evening after having specific information about presence of two militants.

The police officer further said that it was a huge building due to which it took us long time to carried out searches. Some tear smoke shells were also fired inside the building, however there was no response from the other.

Hence after 18 hours the operation was called off and the joint team retrieved from the site, the officer added.

As per the official sources militants might have escaped while the forcing were laying cordon.(GNS)