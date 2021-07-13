Overnight rainfall lashes Kashmir, mercury plunges

Overnight rains lashed Kashmir for the second consecutive day on Tuesday with Mercury plunging by 4-5 degrees Celsius in many parts of the region.

The weather office said Tuesday morning that 7.6mm of rainfall was recorded in the past 24 hours in the Valley’s Qazigund, 7.2mm in Gulmarg and 6.7mm in summer capital Srinagar.

The Indian Army said that a flash flood hit a border village in north Kashmir’s Baramulla.

“A flashflood in border village Kurali caused severe damages to the road connecting tehsil headquarter Boniyar & villages at LOC. Indian Army carried out quick assessment of damages & put in tireless efforts to repair the damaged stretch, employing military & local resources, “ Chinar Corps said in a tweet.

The traffic authorities said that one-way traffic from Jammu to Srinagar on the national highway is allowed to ply subject to fair weather and road conditions.