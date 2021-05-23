Over 90,000 died in India in May so far: 2.40 lakh Covid cases, 3741 deaths in 24 hours

With 2,40,842 new Covid cases, India’s overall case count surged to 2,65,30,132 this morning. The country’s total Covid death count is nearing the 3 lakh-mark; 3,741 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

India has recorded over 77 lakh fresh cases in May so far as compared to 66.13 lakh cases in May and 10.25 lakh cases in March.

More than 90 thousand deaths have been recorded this month so far; over 45,000 deaths were reported in April. While in March, 5,417 deaths were reported; 2,777 deaths were recorded in February and 5,536 deaths were recorded in January.

Eight states in the country have more than 1 lakh active cases, the Health Ministry said last evening. While 20 states have less than 50,000 active cases, the active caseload is between 50,000-1,00,000 in eight states.

World coronavirus update

Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe, with more than 167 million infected by the deadly contagion. While 147,944,323 have recovered, 3,468,045 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 33,695,883, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey. However, in terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, UK, Brazil and Belgium.