The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque said that approximately 9,357,853 headed to pray and perform Umrah at the Grand Mosque of Makkah, since the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan until Saturday.

The General Presidency has reported it has made great efforts to overcome all obstacles and harness all capabilities to provide the best services to the worshippers, visitors and guests of the Grand Mosque.

It stated that the services it provided to pilgrims and worshipers included the distribution of 508,560 Zamzam packages, booklets and pamphlets to 62,500 beneficiaries, providing digital awareness to 719,500 and field awareness to 1,992,050.

The authorities added that it provided voluntary services to 982,154 beneficiaries, noting that 118,130 beneficiaries benefited from the Ramadan exhibition.

Services also included the distribution of 9,497 wrist bracelets to young visitors, in addition to providing social and humanitarian services to 249,906 beneficiaries, and providing spatial guidance in different languages to 653,369 beneficiaries, besides laying 35,000 carpets inside the Grand Mosque.