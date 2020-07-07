Over 700 kanals of ‘state’ land to go to LWDA: Div Com Kashmir reviews measures

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the measures undertaken for transfer of ‘state’ land around Dal Lake to Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LWDA).

An official statement by the government stated that during the meeting discussions were held on various issues pertaining to the “transfer of state land measuring 709 kanals of Tehsil Khanyar and 87.8 kanals of Tehsil north within 200 meters periphery of Dal to LWDA.”

The Div Com directed the concerned officers to expedite the process on a fast track basis so that the land is utilized for necessary development, the statement added.

He asked them to work in a coordinated manner for decision making while identifying vacant land in the area.

The Div Com directed the concerned officers to make necessary corrections in revenue records and delete all illegal entities in it.

He also asked them to earmark all available spaces for parking purposes around Dal lake and take all required steps for its timely development.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar briefed the chair about the land record and present status of vacant land in the vicinity.

Among others Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Chowdhury, SSP, Srinagar Haseeb Mughal, Vice Chairman LAWDA Tufail Mattoo, Director Tourism, Nissar Ahmad, Chief Engineer R&B, Sami Arif, SSP Traffic Javaid Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner Nazool Srinagar, Deputy Custodian, Kashmir and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.