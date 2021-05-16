Over 66 lakh families to receive 5kg free ration per person for two months in J&K

SRINAGAR: In addition to the normal quantity of NFSA ration, the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs has started distributing an additional free 5KG of foodgrains per person for the months of May and June, 2021 through its PDS (ration ghats) among the 66.26 Lakh AAY and NHH ration card holders in J&K.

The additional 5 KG ration per person for two months is being distributed under Government of India – Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY). For the purpose, 33129.83 MT of foodgrains have been allocated for the month of May and June each.

The initiative will cover 8.86 Lakh AAY and 57.40 Lakh PHH beneficiaries. The eligible households are appealed that they may collect free ration for May in May and for June in June, 2021 being distributed through POS devices.

In view of the COVID 19 crisis, Government of India recently announced free ration in favour of AAY/ PHH ration card holders for two months under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.