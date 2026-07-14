Over 570 Sports Infrastructure Projects Underway Across J&K





JAMMU: More than 570 sports and youth infrastructure projects with an estimated investment exceeding ₹650 crore are presently under various stages of planning and execution across Jammu & Kashmir during current financial year, under the Department of Youth Services & Sports, marking one of the most comprehensive infrastructure development programmes undertaken by the Department in recent years.

The progress of this ambitious programme was reviewed by Commissioner Secretary, Youth Services & Sports, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, chairing the first quarterly review of the implementation roadmap initiated earlier this year.

The meeting was attended by Director General, Youth Services & Sports, Special Secretary YSS, Secretary, J&K Sports Council, FA/CAOs, JDP, senior officers of the Administrative Department, engineering agencies, Heads of Wings, District Youth Services & Sports Officers from all twenty districts and officers of the J&K Sports Council.

The review covered Capital Expenditure, Special Assistance to Capital Investment (SASCI), Centrally Sponsored Schemes including the Khelo India Mission, Revenue Expenditure, Budget Announcements and district-wise implementation of sports infrastructure projects. The Commissioner/Secretary said that the Department’s infrastructure strategy is fully aligned with the vision of the Khelo Bharat Niti, with emphasis on creating an equitable, accessible and future-ready sports ecosystem capable of serving every region and every section of society.

Dr. Choudhary observed that while significant investments have already transformed sports infrastructure over the past few years, the current phase represents a strategic shift from isolated project execution to a planned, data-driven expansion of sports infrastructure across urban centres, rural areas, border districts, tribal habitations, remote mountainous regions and other underserved locations. He said the objective is to ensure that every young person in Jammu & Kashmir has access to quality sports facilities within reasonable proximity, while simultaneously creating centres of excellence capable of nurturing national and international sporting talent.

The meeting reviewed the progress of 315 CapEx projects being implemented by the Directorate of Youth Services & Sports during 2026-27, including 167 ongoing works, 140 new projects and eight non-construction initiatives, in addition to projects under SASCI, Budget Announcements and other flagship programmes. The J&K Sports Council is simultaneously implementing 263 infrastructure projects, comprising 195 ongoing works, 57 new works and 11 SASCI Disaster Component projects, reflecting an unprecedented scale of coordinated infrastructure development across the Union Territory.

A comprehensive district-wise review was undertaken of all major projects. The Commissioner/Secretary reviewed progress on development of Khel Gaon, Nagrota as a flagship multi-sport hub through establishment of a Lawn Tennis Academy, new Directorate headquarters, Strength & Conditioning Centre, Youth Hostel and remodelling of cricket infrastructure. Progress was also reviewed on major new projects including construction of Khel Bhawans and integrated residential sports facilities at Rajouri, Ramban, Samba, Srinagar, Anantnag, Kulgam, Poonch, Jammu. and Nagrota; two Border Sports Academies; the proposed Centre for Mountaineering & Skiing at Sanasar; youth hostels at Nagrota, Wazir Bagh and Government College of Physical Education, Ganderbal; multi-purpose indoor halls; mini stadiums; sports academies; and playfield development works across districts.

The review also covered major projects being executed by the J&K Sports Council, including synthetic football and hockey turfs at Bandhurakh, Jagti, Gassu Hazratbal, Azad Gunj Baramulla and Draggad Shopian; Olympic-standard swimming infrastructure and toddler swimming facilities at Gindun Rajbagh; athletic tracks at Khour, Mendhar and Tulibal; sports stadiums at Sogam, Birpur, Panthan Thathri, Rehal Bishnah, Budgam and Bhalwal; water sports facilities at Manasbal; Sports Complex at Nilandrus; Cricket Academies at Srinagar, Jammu, Udhampur and Anantnag; Gymnastics, Archery and Shooting Centres; High Performance Taekwondo Centres; and Centre of Cricket Excellence projects presently under execution.

The meeting noted significant progress under the Playfield Development Programme, under which 108 playfields are being developed across Jammu & Kashmir this year at an estimated cost of over ₹39 crore, besides implementation of 118 additional sports infrastructure projects, including indoor stadiums, multipurpose halls, youth hostels, volleyball courts, badminton courts, pickleball courts, cricket practice facilities, sports office buildings and allied infrastructure aimed at strengthening grassroots participation and community engagement in sports.

Reviewing implementation under the Khelo India Mission, the Commissioner Secretary also assessed progress relating to Khelo India Centres, procurement of sports equipment, strengthening of centres of excellence, cricket academies and athlete support infrastructure, directing that these initiatives should complement the rapidly expanding physical infrastructure to create a complete sporting ecosystem across the Union Territory.

In a significant policy direction, Dr. Choudhary reviewed the creation of the Department’s first comprehensive geo-spatial inventory of sports infrastructure by geo-tagging every stadium, playfield, indoor hall, youth hostel, academy, sports complex and allied asset under both the Directorate and the J&K Sports Council. The integrated GIS-based platform will support scientific infrastructure planning, lifecycle maintenance, utilisation assessment, convergence with other development programmes and identification of infrastructure-deficit areas requiring future investment.

He further directed preparation of district-wise infrastructure gap analyses based on population, accessibility, sporting potential and regional requirements so that future investments are guided by objective assessment rather than incremental expansion. Particular emphasis, he said, should be placed on border areas, tribal regions, remote habitations, hilly districts and emerging urban settlements, ensuring balanced regional development and equitable access to sports infrastructure.

Calling for strict adherence to timelines, the Commissioner/Secretary instructed all executing agencies to expedite DPR preparation, statutory approvals, tendering and execution while maintaining the highest standards of engineering quality, transparency and financial discipline. He also directed institution of digital project monitoring, periodic field inspections and outcome-based review mechanisms to ensure timely completion of every sanctioned project.

Dr. Choudhary said that investment in sports infrastructure is ultimately an investment in the aspirations of the youth of Jammu & Kashmir. He observed that the Department’s vision extends beyond construction of physical assets to creation of vibrant community spaces that encourage participation, discover talent at the grassroots, promote healthy lifestyles and enable young sportspersons from every district to compete at national and international levels.

He expressed confidence that the ongoing infrastructure expansion, supported by the Khelo India Mission and the policy framework envisaged under the Khelo Bharat Niti, would lay a strong foundation for making Jammu & Kashmir a leading sporting destination while creating enduring opportunities for generations of young people.