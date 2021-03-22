Over 43,000 fresh coronavirus cases in India; highest single-day spike of 2021

COVID-19 cases in the country continue to surge as more than 43,000 people tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, according to a Union Health Ministry’s update data released on Sunday.

In the past 24 hours, 43,846 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in the country. This was the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in 2021. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 1,15,99,130, according to the Health Ministry update. The total COVID-19 death count has increased to 1,59,755 as 197 people succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.

India has been registering more than 40,000 COVID-19 cases daily for the past four days. On Saturday, India reported 40,953 COVID-19 cases. The recent surge in COVID-19 cases has authorities on edge.

The ministry update stated 22,956 recoveries were also reported in the last 24 hours, So far, 1,11,30,288 people have managed to recover from COVID-19. The number of active cases in the country now stands at 3,09,087.

On the vaccination front, 4,46,03,841 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to people so far as part of the nationwide inoculation drive.

Eight states have seen COVID-19 cases surge in the last few weeks, including Maharashtra, Delhi and Punjab. The state governments have been forced to revive COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns have been reimposed in several areas to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Maharashtra is the worst hit among all the states. It reported 27,126 cases on Saturday, which was the highest single-day spike in the state since the start of the pandemic. Daily cases in the National Capital crossed the 800-mark for the first time this year on Saturday, while the positivity rate breached the 1 percent-mark after over two months.