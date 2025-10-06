Over 3,000 Foreign Visitors Explore Kashmir Since August

Srinagar: More than 3,000 foreign tourists have arrived in Kashmir over the past two months, showing a steady recovery in visitor numbers and renewed confidence in the Valley as a travel destination, officials said on Sunday.

Officials from the tourism department told that the fresh surge in foreign arrivals indicates that confidence is gradually returning. “Foreign travellers are once again exploring the Valley’s scenic destinations, including Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and the Mughal gardens such as Shalimar, Nishat, and Chashme Shahi, besides other popular locations,” the officials said.

The Union Territory recorded 19,570 foreign tourist visits during January–June 2025 and over 95 lakh domestic visits in the same period, underscoring that tourism was already on an upward trajectory before April’s attack in Pahalgam, they said.

The officials said the fresh inflow of tourists comes months after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which had dealt a severe blow to Kashmir’s tourism industry. The attack, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists, led to widespread cancellations, emergency return flights, and a short-term collapse in bookings for outdoor sites closely associated with the incident.

Officials attribute the revival to improved infrastructure, sustained promotional campaigns by the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department, and renewed confidence in Kashmir’s standing as one of the world’s premier travel destinations.

“This early snowfall is expected to attract more tourists, both domestic and international, to Kashmir’s winter destinations,” the official added. (KDC)