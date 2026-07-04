Over 26,000 Pilgrims Visit Amarnath Shrine in First Two Days: Div Com Kashmir

Srinagar: More than 26,000 pilgrims have paid obeisance at the holy Amarnath cave shrine during the first two days of the annual pilgrimage, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg, said on Saturday.

Addressing a joint press conference with IGP Kashmir V.K. Birdi, Garg said the Yatra, which commenced on July 3 via the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal, is progressing smoothly with comprehensive arrangements in place for the convenience of pilgrims.

Speaking to reporters, Garg said adequate facilities, including accommodation, healthcare, drinking water, rest shelters, disaster management teams and lighting along the Yatra tracks, have been put in place to ensure a safe and comfortable pilgrimage.

He said the administration is strictly adhering to the Supreme Court-mandated carrying capacity for the Yatra. “Online registration for the pilgrimage began on April 15, and registered pilgrims are being facilitated after completing all mandatory formalities,” he said.

Garg, however, noted that several devotees have arrived in Jammu and Kashmir without prior registration, leading to inconvenience.

He urged such pilgrims to wait for their turn, reiterating that only those holding valid registration for their allotted date will be permitted to undertake the pilgrimage. He added that the Tatkal quota is limited and is subject to vacancies created by registered pilgrims who do not report.

The Divisional Commissioner also appealed to pilgrims who have reached Jammu and Kashmir ahead of their scheduled dates to undertake the Yatra only on their allotted dates to ensure smooth management and avoid overcrowding.

He advised devotees planning to undertake the pilgrimage in the coming days to complete the online registration process well in advance to avoid inconvenience.

Garg said the administration, in coordination with the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board and other stakeholder departments, is making every effort to ensure a safe, smooth and hassle-free pilgrimage for all devotees.