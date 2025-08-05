Over 250 terror victim families to get job letters today

Srinagar, August 4: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will hand over appointment letters to 250 terror victim families on Tuesday at SKICC, Srinagar.

The terror victim families who will get job letters hail from North, Central, and South Kashmir. Their loved ones were brutally killed by various terrorist organizations operating in the Valley.

Since the rise of terrorism three decades ago, these families have been enduring tremendous hardships, losing their family members in violent acts carried out by organizations such as Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and other terrorist outfits.

These acts of violence have affected families across the entire region, from Baramulla, Bandipora, and Kupwara in North Kashmir to Budgam, Ganderbal, and Srinagar in Central Kashmir, and extending into the districts of Pulwama, Shopian, and Anantnag in South Kashmir. They were subjected to horrific brutality, including mutilation and public executions, aimed at spreading terror among the population.

Many of these victims were civilians and the primary breadwinners for their families. Their deaths not only caused deep emotional trauma but also pushed their families into economic hardship and social isolation. These families, despite suffering immense personal loss, were often ostracized, with society failing to acknowledge their pain. Instead of receiving compassion and support, they were marginalized, and their voices went unheard for years.

Terrorist groups like JeM, HM, and LeT have been responsible for many of the violent incidents that left these families in grief. Their attacks have been indiscriminate, targeting both civilians and security personnel to instill fear and silence dissent.

For decades, these families have been neglected, with their sacrifices going largely unrecognized. However, under the leadership of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, steps are now being taken to bring their stories to the forefront.

On July 13, the Lieutenant Governor handed over an appointment letter to 40 NoKs of terror victims at Baramulla, and 80 families received justice on July 28th at an event in Jammu. The Lieutenant Governor is working to ensure that these families receive the justice, recognition, and support they deserve after years of suffering in silence.