Over 24.65 cr Covid vax doses with states: Centre

The Centre has provided more than 24 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to States and Union Territories till date, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

“More than 24 crore (24,65,44,060) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category and of this, the total consumption, including wastages, is 23,47,43,489 doses (as per data available at 8 am today),” it said.

The ministry further said that 1,19,46,925 COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States and Union Territories to be administered.

The implementation of the Liberalized and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of Covid-19 vaccination has started from May 1, 2021.