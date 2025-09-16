Over 1200 apple trucks cleared via Mughal Road : Div Com

Shopian: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Ansul Garg, said more than 1200 apple-laden trucks have been cleared through Mughal Road since yesterday, easing the crisis caused by the closure of the Srinagar–Jammu highway for heavy vehicles.

He said traffic is being managed in phases with alternate day movement. Efforts are on to restore NH-44 for six and eight-tyre trucks, still halted due to landslides and road damage.

Authorities are also prioritising vehicles carrying essentials like petrol, LPG, and vegetables to address shortages and price rise.

Garg admitted fruit growers have suffered huge losses but assured that policy measures are being considered to support them.

The prolonged highway disruption has left thousands of trucks stranded, hitting both growers and consumers. Relief is expected as Mughal Road and highway restoration efforts move ahead.