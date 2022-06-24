Chandigarh: Sidhu Moosewala’s first song posthumously, SYL has been released on his YouTube channel. The song is written, sung and composed by the late singer himself. It is produced by MXRCI and the video and artworks are done by Navkaran Brar.

The song revolves around various issues reeling Punjab. Among them, it highlights, Satluj Yamana Link canal issue, Sikh prisoner and the recent agitation against the farm laws.

There are black and white visuals that show Punjab rivers, some shots from the yesteryears of Punjab where people can be seen revolting against various laws, a mention of 1984 genocide. The makers have also included short clips of Sidhu Moosewala.

Watch the song here:

It was on the fateful night of May 28 that Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa. After his death, it was announced that all his unfinished work should be handed over to his father Balkaur Singh.

On June 8, in an emotional message during the bhog ceremony of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh (Sidhu Moosewala), his father Balkaur Singh said, “My son will remain connected to you through his songs. I will take inspiration from him.”