SRINAGAR, APRIL 27: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha addressed the National Seminar on Anti Human Trafficking Awareness organized by National Commission for Women, in collaboration with Social Welfare Department and J&K Police, today.

In his address, the Lt Governor shared valuable suggestions to effectively deal with the challenges of Human Trafficking in a comprehensive manner.

“Trafficking in persons is the most heinous form of organized crime which requires holistic and coordinated action by all the stakeholders at all levels,” said the Lt Governor.

“Law enforcement agencies, civil society groups, youth and every section of the society must unite to raise awareness of this issue, safeguards people from exploitation, effectively combat this violent crime and to dismantle the criminal network,” he added.

The Lt Governor asked the Anti-human trafficking cells to forge partnership with youth clubs and civil society groups.

“Anti-Human trafficking cell in the districts require a comprehensive approach and partnership with civil society and youth to prevent trafficking and assist the law enforcement agencies to punish the traffickers. Our small effort can save many innocent people from exploitation,” he said.

The Lt Governor stressed upon the Law enforcement agencies to analyze three important aspects – origin, transit & destination and prepare a Priority Action Plan to strike at the root of Human Trafficking Network.

“In order to eradicate this crime, our coordinate response must focus on vulnerable groups such as children, women, labourers, displaced persons and it should be ensured they are identified & sufficiently protected,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor said the Government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance for crime against women and committed to punish the criminal networks or individuals behind this heinous crime.

J&K UT has lowest number of cases of human trafficking. Rescue and rehabilitation is the priority. We are also fully committed to setting up Anti-Human Trafficking Cells in all the districts of J&K. Moreover, 202 women’s help desks have been set up in all the police stations of the UT, he further added.

The Lt Governor also highlighted the significant role of security forces in establishing peace in J&K and ensuring safety of the people.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor announced recruitment for the posts of Anganwadi’s Sangini and Sahayika. More than 4000 appointments will be made in a transparent manner soon. District Commissioners have been directed to complete the recruitment process within one month, he added.

Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, Hon’ble Chief Justice of J&K and Ladakh High Court said, the human trafficking mainly affects women and children. We should focus on the prevention part and the judiciary has a role to play where perpetrators are taken to task, he added.

Rekha Sharma, Chairperson, National Commission for Women stressed upon awareness in the society. Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary reiterated the UT Administration’s commitment to eradicate Human Trafficking.

Members of National Commission for Women, senior officials from civil administration, police & other law enforcement agencies, and civil society members were present.