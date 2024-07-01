Our saints are everlasting torchbearers of our spiritual legacy: Darakhshan

SRINAGAR: Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board (MoS), Dr. Syed Darakhshan Andrabi, visited Rayil Gund in Ganderbal today and paid obeisance at the Sufi shrine of Syed Jaffar (RA).

J&K Waqf Board took administrative and management control of the shrine after completing all legal formalities on public demand.

Dr. Andrabi participated in a public reception as the Chief Guest and later addressed the gathering of locals.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Andrabi said that this Dargah at Rayil Gund will soon get upgraded facilities for the devotees. “Our developmental plans take shape at ground zero, and the execution of works is done within the set time target. We make it a point that the works are done in a completely transparent manner as per the needs at the site,” said Dr. Darakhshan.

She said that during the past two years, our spiritual centers got a boost throughout the UT, and the Sufi shrines came into public limelight again after a long spell of darkness in J&K. “Our spiritual saints are the everlasting torch bearers of our legacy, and we need to follow their teachings for enriching our lives with spiritual upliftment,” said Dr. Darakhshan.

She was accompanied by the Executive Magistrate of Waqf Board, Ishtiyaq Mohiuddin, and Executive Engineer, Tariq Kaloo.