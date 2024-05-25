Our next plan for J&K is to restore assembly, statehood: PM Modi

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said their next logical step for Jammu and Kashmir is to restore the assembly and statehood.

“The next logical step in our plan for Jammu and Kashmir will be to restore the assembly and statehood to further strengthen democratic institutions and ensure that the people have a greater say in the affairs of their state. We are committed to working closely with the elected representatives to address the concerns of the people and to accelerate the pace of development,” PM Modi said in an interview with The Statesman.

He expressed gratitude to the people of Kashmir for their overwhelming participation in the historic Lok Sabha elections of 2024.

“The record-breaking voter turnouts, be it in Baramulla with a whopping 59 percent voting, breaking a 4-decade record, or the Srinagar seat witnessing 38 percent voting in the fourth phase, the highest in 35 years, they clearly show that the decisions we took were in the right direction,” he said.

He said since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, his government has worked tirelessly to restore normalcy in the region. “We have achieved a drastic reduction in terror cases in the valley, thanks to the unwavering commitment of our security forces and the support of the local population. This has laid the foundation for sustainable development and growth in the region,” he said.

He said one of the key priorities of the government has been to deepen democracy at the grassroots level. “We have conducted elections at the panchayat and block development levels, which has led to a significant trust-building exercise. The peaceful conduct of the Lok Sabha elections is a clear indication that the people of Kashmir are ready to embrace democracy and participate in the decision-making process,” he said.

PM Modi said their vision for Jammu and Kashmir is to enable the region to regain its status as a leader in various sectors.

“We want Jammu and Kashmir to become an educational hub, a tourism hub, an IT hub, a horticulture hub that exports to the world, and a hub for handicrafts and handlooms. We are confident that with the support of the people and the commitment of our government, we can achieve these goals and transform Jammu and Kashmir into a model of development and progress. We will continue to work closely with the people and their elected representatives to ensure that the region achieves its full potential and becomes a beacon of hope for the entire nation,” he said.