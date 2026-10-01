Our India, Our J&K Is One And Unbreakable: LG

Srinagar, Oct 1: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday called upon the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to dedicate themselves to peace, harmony, unity and development, asserting that “our India, our Jammu and Kashmir is one and unbreakable.”

Addressing the flag-in ceremony of the “Run for Unity” Marathon organised by Jammu and Kashmir Police at Lake View Environmental Park, Police Golf Course, Dal Lake, the LG said the participation of thousands of runners conveyed a message of unity and a commitment towards a peaceful and progressive Jammu and Kashmir.

“All the winners and participants have proved that they have taken part in the marathon for the soul of India and they have run for that Jammu and Kashmir which is peaceful, united and trying to move forward continuously,” he said.

Sinha said the Run for Unity was not merely about physical activity but represented collective resolve.

“The Run for Unity is not just the pace of our feet, it is the pace of our resolve. When the people walk together, there is no impossible destination,” he said.

Emphasising the strength of India’s diversity, the LG said differences in language, traditions, food and clothing had never been the country’s weakness but its identity and strength.

“Always remember that unity is the greatest power,” he said, adding that when millions of hearts come together for one purpose, even the biggest obstacles can be overcome.

Addressing the youth in particular, Sinha said their participation was an investment in the future and encouraged them to contribute towards a developed and self-reliant Jammu and Kashmir.

He urged young people to become “brand ambassadors” of Jammu and Kashmir and write their future through hard work, determination and patience.

“I would like every youth of Jammu and Kashmir to become a brand ambassador of the Jammu and Kashmir movement,” he said.

The LG also highlighted the role of J&K Police in tackling terrorism, maintaining law and order, extending social assistance and responding to natural disasters.

He said the Police’s Civic Action Programme was helping empower thousands of youth across Jammu and Kashmir, describing it as the “human face” of the force.

“Whenever there is a situation in Jammu and Kashmir, whether it is a situation of law enforcement, fighting terrorism, or a situation of social help or a natural disaster, the Jammu and Kashmir Police is always ready to help the people,” Sinha said.

He called upon the youth to strengthen brotherhood and dedicate themselves to peace, harmony and unity.

“The real victory in any marathon is not in reaching the finish line. The real victory is when we all help each other and move forward,” he said.

Sinha said more than 6,000 participants took part in the event and thanked the participants and J&K Police for making the marathon successful.

“We may have come from different paths, but our destination is one. We may have many identities, but our national identity is one,” he said.

The LG concluded his address by calling for collective efforts towards national development and a new chapter for Jammu and Kashmir under the leadership and participation of its youth. (JKNS)